Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 18:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Italy's La Scala to open new season with Verdi classic; How 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' found a sound of its own
Justin Tranter Image Credit: Twitter (@justtranter)

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Italy's La Scala to open new season with Verdi classic

Milan's La Scala theatre will kick off its 2023-24 season in December with Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Don Carlo" and plans to step up efforts to burnish its green credentials. The opening night of the La Scala season has become a highlight of the calendar for the country's business and political elite, coinciding with the city's Feast of St. Ambrose holiday.

How 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' found a sound of its own

While songwriter Justin Tranter has attained success by penning hit pop anthems like Justin Bieber's "Sorry" and Imagine Dragons' "Believer," writing music for the Paramount+ prequel "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" took him in a new direction.

For the 10-part musical TV series based on the famous 1978 film "Grease," Tranter wrote 30 original tracks - most of which weren't in the vein of the pop songs for which he is known.

(With inputs from agencies.)

