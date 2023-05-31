Left Menu

'The Night Manager' Part 2: When and where to watch Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer OTT show

Actor Anil Kapoor has shared the poster of 'The Night Manager 2' on his Instagram handle. While sharing his look, he mentioned in the post that 'King has returned'.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 18:56 IST
Anil Kapoor (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
Actor Anil Kapoor has shared the poster of 'The Night Manager 2' on his Instagram handle. While sharing his look, he mentioned in the post that 'King has returned'. He wrote in the caption, "The king has returned to his Lanka, and he ain't ready to lose The saga continues! #HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager Part 2 streaming 30th June only on @disneyplushotstar"

As season 2 is returning, actor Aditya Roy Kapur also posted on his Instagram, "Ab shuru hogi raja ke pehredar ki kahani!#HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager Part 2 streaming 30th June only on @disneyplushotstar". Previously, the actor announced the release date of season 2 on his Twitter and wrote,"The most awaited showdown of the year is almost here! Shaan vs Shelly, who'll break first? Hotstar Specials The Night Manager Part 2, streaming on 30th June only on Disney+ Hotstar."

Aditya made his acting debut in 2009 with the movie, 'London Dreams' and his first commercially successful film was 'Aashiqui 2' in 2013. Later, he also acted in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Daawat-e-Ishq', 'Fitoor', 'Ok Jaanu', 'Kalank', the action thriller film 'Malang', and the black comedy crime film 'Ludo' 'The Night Manager' is a Hindi remake of the British television drama 'The Night Manager', which was based on John le Carre's novel of the same name. Sandeep Modi produced and directed the next Hindi web series.

Aditya, plays the lead role of former intelligence officer Shaan Sengupta and Anil Kapoor essays the negative role of Shailendra Rungta. Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl also feature in the web show. The Night Manager: Part 2 will be streaming from June 30 on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

