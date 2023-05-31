Left Menu

Akshay Oberoi to star in season 2 of 'The Broken News'

Akshay Oberoi will be seen sharing screen space with Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sriya Pilgaonkar in The Broken News season 2.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 19:06 IST
Actor Akshay Oberoi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
There's good news for actor Akshay Oberoi's fans. The versatile artiste will be seen in the second season of 'The Broken News'.

A source said, "Akshay Oberoi will soon be part of The Broken News season 2. There have not been many details of his character out yet, since it is in every initial stage. But the filmmakers were keen on casting Akshay for the part as he fits the roles." The shoot of the critically acclaimed show, which is by ZEE5 in collaboration with BBC Studios India, will start soon.

Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar are the show's main leads. Apart from 'The Broken News', Akshay will also be seen in 'Fighter', which also stars Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. The film will be out in January 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

