Entertainment News Roundup: Beyonce fans spare no cost for Renaissance tour; UK's ITV commissions review after presenter resignation row and more

Beyonce fans spare no cost for Renaissance tour

Beyoncé's fans, collectively known as the "BeyHive," are going savage to catch a glimpse of her during her "Renaissance World Tour". Money and distance are no object when your idol beckons in 57 concerts across 40 cities in North America and 14 across Europe.

UK's ITV commissions review after presenter resignation row

British broadcaster ITV has commissioned an external review of presenter Phillip Schofield's resignation, the company said on Wednesday, after the 61-year-old admitted to lying about a relationship with a young worker. The probe was first reported by PA Media on Wednesday.

'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted on two rape counts

"That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson was convicted on Wednesday of raping two women at his Hollywood Hills home. A jury deadlocked on another charge that Masterson raped a third woman between 2001 and 2003, according to Greg Risling, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

How 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' found a sound of its own

While songwriter Justin Tranter has attained success by penning hit pop anthems like Justin Bieber's "Sorry" and Imagine Dragons' "Believer," writing music for the Paramount+ prequel "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" took him in a new direction.

For the 10-part musical TV series based on the famous 1978 film "Grease," Tranter wrote 30 original tracks - most of which weren't in the vein of the pop songs for which he is known.

Actor Al Pacino, 83, expecting his fourth child

Oscar winner Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child at the age of 83, a representative for the actor confirmed on Wednesday. Citing sources, celebrity news website TMZ said Pacino's girlfriend, producer Noor Alfallah was eight months pregnant. It added that Pacino had been linked to Alfallah, 29, since April last year.

