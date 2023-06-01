Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 81 to return with thrilling twists

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga has taken a temporary hiatus, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the release of Chapter 81 on August 20, 2023. After the intense events of Chapter 80, where false information about Boruto killing Naruto created chaos, readers are eagerly anticipating the next installment. With the story taking unexpected turns and the characters' growth, Chapter 81 promises to be another captivating chapter, unveiling new developments and a four-year time skip.

Unraveling the Chaos: In the previous chapter, Eida manipulated the characters, leading to the false news of Boruto's betrayal. However, Sarada and Sumire's combined efforts helped reveal the truth, and Sasuke eventually trusted Sarada, allowing Boruto to escape. Chapter 81 will further explore the aftermath of these events and shed light on the characters' journeys.

The Path to Power: Chapter 80 hints at a significant turning point in the story as Boruto and Sasuke embarked on a journey outside the village, driven by their desire to become stronger and rescue Naruto. The upcoming chapter will likely delve into the events that follow, with the characters undergoing extensive training and maturing over the four-year time skip. This transition presents an exciting opportunity for the series and its fans, promising significant growth and the introduction of more formidable adversaries.

New Heights of Strength: With the protagonists evolving and becoming more powerful, the story's intensity is set to heighten. Chapter 81 will provide further insight into the characters' growth and challenges. The final panel of Chapter 80 foreshadowed Boruto's role as Sasuke's apprentice, symbolized by his donning of Sasuke's cape. Speculation suggests that Sasuke may have entrusted Boruto with a sword resembling his own, cementing Boruto as his rightful successor. Fans eagerly await the post-time skip designs of characters like Sarada Uchiha and Mitsuki, as well as the potential evolution of Sasuke's appearance.

Revealing Transformations: While Boruto and Kawaki's post-time skip designs have been unveiled, Sarada and Mitsuki's transformations remain a mystery. Chapter 81 is expected to unveil these new looks and showcase the power-ups each character has acquired. Readers can anticipate thrilling combat sequences that highlight the characters' honed skills and new abilities.

The State of Konoha: The presumed demise of Naruto Uzumaki has left Konoha without a leader, and Sasuke's absence creates a leadership vacuum during the four-year time skip. Chapter 81 will likely shed light on the state of the village and the efforts to fill the void. Sakura Haruno emerges as a strong contender due to her strength and intelligence, surpassing other potential candidates like Konohamaru and the young Sarada Uchiha. If Sakura is revealed as the eighth Hokage, it is sure to generate diverse opinions among fans, sparking debates and discussions.

