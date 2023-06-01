Left Menu

Disney+ Hotstar unveils hip-hop musical 'World's Best', film to stream on June 23

Streaming service Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday announced its new original movie ''World's Best'', set to be released on its platform on June 23.

Utkarsh Ambudkar, the Indian-American actor known for movies and shows such as ''Free Guy'', ''The Mindy Project'' and ''Never Have I Ever'', has co-written and co-executive produced the movie, which is directed by Roshan Sethi.

The actor also features in the movie along with Manny Magnus, Punam Patel, Jake Choi, Max Malas, Piper Wallace, Kayla Njeri, Dorian Giordano, Kathryn Greenwood, Christopher Jackson and Doug E. Fresh, a press release stated.

"World's Best'' follows 12-year-old mathematics genius Prem Patel (Magnus) as he navigates the tumultuous hardships of adolescence.

He discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar.

''While his actions may appear reckless and the quickest way for him to lose everything, Prem, empowered by imaginative hip-hop music-fuelled fantasies where he performs with his father (Ambudkar), is determined to find out if hip-hop truly is in his DNA. As his father always used to say, 'the world's best never rests','' read the official plotline.

Ambudkar penned the film's story in collaboration with Jamie King. The actor has also written original songs for the movie with Charlie Wilder.

''World's Best'' is produced by Thomas Kail, best known for directing the Broadway hit "Hamilton", and Kate Sullivan. Terry Gould serves as an executive producer.

