Steven Caple Jr and his expectations from 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Rise of the Beasts' film, the wildly popular 'Transformers' franchise continues its legacy. Although Steven Caple Jr., the director, has big ambitions for the future, he opens up about how the franchise has inspired him.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 19:27 IST
Steven Caple Jr (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 1 (ANI) With the new 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts', the wildly popular 'Transformers' franchise continues its legacy. Although Steven Caple Jr., the director, has big ambitions for the future, he opens up about how the franchise has inspired him. Caple remembers how much he enjoyed the original 'Beast Wars: Transformers' animated series as a child. When the show first aired, he was 8 years old. He and his friends would get together after school to discuss how unique it was compared to other cartoons at the time.

He said, "I remember thinking how weird it was, because they were trying something new with the animation, and Optimus Prime wasn't in it. But as it went on, the storyline got really good. It had a lot of heart and a bunch of twists and turns, so I stuck around for all three seasons." 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' will take audiences on the '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce an entirely new faction of Transformers - the Maximals - joining them as allies in the epic battle for Earth.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres on June 9 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

