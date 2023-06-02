Left Menu

Manoj Bajpayee asserts on societal responsibility to protect women against harassment and crime

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who plays a lawyer in the courtroom drama 'Sirf Ek Bandha Kafi Hai' and is happy with the response his film is getting from the audience, talked about increasing crime against women and child abuse.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 18:48 IST
Manoj Bajpayee asserts on societal responsibility to protect women against harassment and crime
Manoj Bajpayee (Image source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who plays a lawyer in the courtroom drama 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', is happy with the response his film is getting from the audience. Talking about increasing crime against women and child abuse, he told ANI that it is the responsibility of families and society to provide them protection.

"There is an increase in the case of harassment towards women and girls in society. But the question is what we can do to stop it. And the answer is that we all need to be alert and vigilant about it. As creative people, we are making movies to make everyone aware of this issue but it is the responsibility of families and society to protect them. It is not just enough to give birth to a child their safety is also our responsibility," Manoj Bajpayee told ANI. Known for films such as 'Satya', 'Kaun?', 'Shool', 'Raajneeti', and 'Aligarh', Bajpayee in his current project has portrayed a small-town lawyer P C Solanki who fights to secure justice for a young victim of sexual assault.

Furthermore, Bajpayee briefed about his character and how as an actor he believes in playing the character with perfection and a realistic approach. "An actor should try to become the character and most of the time we love ourselves so much that we don't become the character but if we are successful in doing so, people remember us in the same way and that is the biggest thing for an actor. If the audience sees me like Solanki, this is the greatest achievement for me."

The movie 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios. It features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. Apart from him, it also stars Vipin Sharma, Adrija Sinha, Surya Mohan Kulshrestha, and Kaustav Sinha among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023