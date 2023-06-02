Left Menu

'Rings of Power' producer opens up about how Cloud is erasing borders in making movies, TV Shows

Producer Ron Ames traveled across geographical boundaries to scout suitable shoot locations for the series which could justify the depiction of Middle-Earth.

Poster of Rings of Power (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Fans are going gaga over the 'Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power'. Producer Ron Ames traveled across geographical boundaries to scout suitable shoot locations for the series which could justify the depiction of Middle-Earth. Interestingly, when Ron was looking for the locations, he found a way to include his entire team in the process. He found an idea of creating a cloud-based series, a statement provided by Prime Video team informed.

Speaking about interaction with everyone on cloud and having each and every information cloud based, producer Ron said, "It is the future, and it is actually the present. It's already moving so rapidly. When we started, we were an Amazon show, so I asked Amazon, both Prime and Amazon Web Services, could we be fully cloud-based? And they thought for a moment and said yes. So they allowed us to do it, and we started to build tools. It was transparent to everyone. No department really- it wasn't a big thing to each department, but underlyingly, the whole thing was built on a cloud-based platform. It made it possible to get the work done. To Kate and Ramsey (Avery), we just communicated all the time in ways that most shows can't because of the fact that we were cloud-based, and anything could be shared at any time, anywhere you were." The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be back with second season soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

