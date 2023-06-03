Left Menu

Kroy Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann in bitter custody battle

03-06-2023
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann. Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US] June 3 (ANI):Retired athlete Kroy Biermann and American television personality Kim Zolciak-Biermann are now embroiled in a bitter custody battle, with each claiming sole legal and physical custody of their four youngest children. On Thursday, Kroy took to Instagram and posted a quote with the caption "Great memories with all 6 of my kids as well! One day at a time."

The quote read," When I look back on my life, I see Pain, mistakes, and Heartache. When I look in the mirror, I see strength, learned lessons, and pride in myself." Recently, Kroy accused Kim of punching him in the back of the head the day before he filed for divorce. But he had no visible injuries and refused medical attention. He produced a recording of the alleged incident but ultimately declined to press charges, according to Page Six.

A police report dated May 4 shows two Milton Police Department officers responded to the estranged couple's Georgia home after Zolciak reported a domestic dispute. The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star told police that her husband had hidden the key to her designer purses, jewellery, and passport in a safe. She claimed the items were premarital assets worth $175,000 in total. However, the former NFL player told the officers that the goods were marital property and that he took them with the intention of selling them to offset some costs, as per Page Six.

Biermann claimed Zolciak had a gambling problem and had recently lost a significant amount of money. He also claimed they were talking about divorce or separation. Biermann escorted them to the basement and opened the safe, as requested by the police. According to police, there were various valuable items inside but no purses. Biermann was said to have reached inside and handed them Zolciak's passport, which was in a Louis Vuitton case.

Meanwhile, Zolciak claimed she saw her estranged husband smoking marijuana and has "concerns" about the children's "safety." The couple had been married for 11 years, but sources recently revealed that they had been dealing with financial difficulties behind closed doors for some time.

Biermann had legally adopted Zolciak's daughters from previous relationships -- Brielle (26) and Ariana (21). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

