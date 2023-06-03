Left Menu

Brad Pitt's untitled Formula One movie adds Tobias Menzies

''The Crown'' alum Tobias Menzies has joined the cast of Brad Pitt-led untitled Formula One racing movie.

Backed by Apple, the movie will see Pitt take on the role of a former driver who returns to the sport, as per the official synopsis.

Menzies, who won an Emmy for playing Prince Philip in Netflix's royal drama ''The Crown'', will feature in an undisclosed role, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie comes from ''Top Gun: Maverick'' team of filmmaker Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Ehren Kruger, one of the writers on Maverick, will pen the screenplay.

The film will also star ''Snowfall'' actor Damson Idris and Kerry Condon of ''The Banshees of Inisherin'' fame.

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton will produce the project through his Dawn Apollo Films banner.

Bruckheimer and Chad Oman will produce for Jerry Bruckheimer Films, alongside Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

Formula 1 and its teams and the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) are also behind the project. Penni Thow serves as executive producer.

Menzies will next play the lead role of Edwin Stanton in Apple TV+’s upcoming period drama show ''Manhunt'', about the pursuit of John Wilkes Booth after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

