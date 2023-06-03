Left Menu

Jennifer Lopez's 'Unstoppable' pauses production due to writers strike

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-06-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 13:19 IST
Jennifer Lopez's 'Unstoppable' pauses production due to writers strike
Jennifer Lopez Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez's new film ''Unstoppable'' has halted filming due to the ongoing Writers Guild Association (WGA) strike.

Members of the WGA went on strike early this month demanding better wages, higher minimum pay, more writers per show, and shorter exclusive contracts among other things.

''Unstoppable'', which hails from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, was filming here and was disrupted by picketing strikers earlier in the week, according to entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier, Aziz Ansari’s Lionsgate feature ''Good Fortune'', starring Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves, had put an indefinite pause on production after facing issues over picketing.

Besides, Marvel Studios has decided not to go into production of its upcoming titles ''Blade'' and ''Thunderbolts'' until after the strike ends. Lopez's ''Unstoppable'' is based on the story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg who won a national championship at Arizona State.

The film, which marks the directorial debut of Oscar-winning editor William Goldenberg, will star Jharrel Jerome in the lead role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services CRMs

Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023