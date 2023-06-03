The Night Manager Season 2 (Hindi version) releasing soon! New twists and loyalty tests await

The second season of the Hindi adaptation of the thrilling crime series, The Night Manager, featuring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in leading roles, will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting from June 30. This series is based on the novel of the same name by John le Carre. Sandeep Modi is the producer and director of the upcoming Hindi web series.

On May 31, Anil Kapoor took to social media to share the news, posting a poster of himself as Shelly Rungta from the show. The 66-year-old actor wrote, "The king has returned to his Lanka, and he is determined not to lose. The saga continues!"

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor are all set to reprise their roles as Shaan Sengupta and Shelly Rungta respectively! Recently, they released intense-looking posters from The Night Manager 2, leaving fans attracted. Aditya shared the posters on social media, captioning it, "Now, the story of the king's guardian begins! #HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager Part 2 streaming exclusively on @disneyplushotstar from 30th June."

Sharing the same, Aditya wrote, "Ab shuru hogi raja ke pehredar ki kahani! #HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager Part 2 streaming 30th June only on @disneyplushotstar (sic)."

Sobhita Dhulipala shared, "It is a test of loyalty and relationships. What new twists await Find out what happens next in #TheNightManager Part 2. Streaming from 30th June only on @disneyplushotstar #HotstarSpecials (sic)."

Sandeep Modi, in collaboration with Priyanka Ghosh, created and directed the highly acclaimed first part of The Night Manager. The adaptation garnered praise for its stellar performances and faithful portrayal. Anil Kapoor stole the show as Shelly Rungta, flawlessly embodying the character originally portrayed by Hugh Laurie in the 2016 BBC version. Aditya Roy Kapur took on the role of the Night Manager, Shaan Sengupta, originally played by Tom Hiddleston.

In the first part, the story concluded with Shelly welcoming Shaan into his inner circle after Shaan sabotaged Shelly's right-hand man, Brij Pal (Saswata Chatterjee). However, Shelly's girlfriend, Kaveri (Sobhita Dhulipala), caught Shaan red-handed while attempting to steal documents from Shelly's private office. When Shaan revealed proof of Shelly's involvement in arms dealing, a tentative alliance formed between the two, with the aim of taking down the unscrupulous businessman. Meanwhile, Indian intelligence officer Lipika Saikia Rao (Tillotama Shome), who initially recruited Shaan, now faces the challenge of dealing with a rogue agent following Shaan's defiance and refusal to take further orders.

The Night Manager Part 2 is expected to delve into whether Shaan obeys Lipika's commands and operates as a double agent, or if he becomes entangled in Shelly Rungta's world.

The Night Manager Season 2 Hindi version is releasing on June 30, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar! Continue reading Devdiscourse to stay updated on various series and adaptations from around the world.

