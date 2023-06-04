Left Menu

"When I heard the story, I instantly connected with the film," Vicky Kaushal on doing 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Actor Vicky Kaushal talked about his film choices and the reason behind accepting the movie, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 17:43 IST
"When I heard the story, I instantly connected with the film," Vicky Kaushal on doing 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'
Vicky Kaushal with Sara Ali Khan(Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vicky Kaushal talked about his film choices and the reason behind accepting the movie, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. He said, "When I heard the story, I instantly connected with the film. When you watch the movie, you'll feel like I've related a lot to it personally. And the most important thing I related to was, of course, that this movie is about a joint family. The character I played in it is very stingy because middle-class people always think about saving."

The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor continued to share, "They don't live for today, they save for tomorrow. Kapil and Somya are entangled in this journey of whether to live for today or save for tomorrow. I related to this aspect on a personal level, and I felt that this message is portrayed in a very endearing way in the film, which touched my heart." Vicky appeared on the sets of the comedy-based reality series 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with Sara Ali Khan. They talked about the film and shared some interesting stories with the host.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
3
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
4
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023