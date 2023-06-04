"When I heard the story, I instantly connected with the film," Vicky Kaushal on doing 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Actor Vicky Kaushal talked about his film choices and the reason behind accepting the movie, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. He said, "When I heard the story, I instantly connected with the film. When you watch the movie, you'll feel like I've related a lot to it personally. And the most important thing I related to was, of course, that this movie is about a joint family. The character I played in it is very stingy because middle-class people always think about saving."

The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor continued to share, "They don't live for today, they save for tomorrow. Kapil and Somya are entangled in this journey of whether to live for today or save for tomorrow. I related to this aspect on a personal level, and I felt that this message is portrayed in a very endearing way in the film, which touched my heart." Vicky appeared on the sets of the comedy-based reality series 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with Sara Ali Khan. They talked about the film and shared some interesting stories with the host.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television. (ANI)

