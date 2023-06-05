DUBAI ECONOMY & TOURISM'S LATEST CAMPAIGN FOR THE INDIAN MARKET INVITES VISITORS FOR A QUICK ESCAPE FOR THE SUMMER

Summer fun is back, and Dubai is inviting Indian family travellers to experience an unforgettable getaway enriched by the best offerings of the city. Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism launched its latest summer campaign starring veteran actress Poonam Dhillon and celebrity couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya. The campaign video captures the destination's bountiful outdoor and indoor activities one must experience with their family to make their holiday one to remember and treasured for a lifetime. The film's core narrative celebrates family bonding as it brings together 3 generations in a unique storyline, where Poonam Dhillon is reflective of a relatable and sporting maternal figure who transports them into the diverse world of Dubai.

The conceptualized campaign film, ''Do you believe it?'' showcases Poonam Dhillon and her grandkids excitedly unravelling their adventure-filled day exploring the sun-soaked modern metropolis. With striking, colourful visuals of a plethora of activities like time travelling to the future in a shuttle spaceship at Museum of the Future, adrenaline pumping activities including the Edgewalk experience at Sky Views, desert drive on vintage four-wheel drives followed by a hot air experience chasing the clouds and finally concluding the day with record-breaking speeds at the Storm Coaster.

Talking about the campaign, Bader Ali Habib, Head of South Asia, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism said: ''With growing demand for family-friendly experiences among Indian travellers, we aim to showcase Dubai's broad spectrum of offerings for all travellers, no matter what time of the year. With the onboarding of outbound Indian travellers this summer, we aim to showcase unique offerings in the city, which will entice visitors from all age-groups making it an exciting destination for the summer break. We are thrilled to launch this campaign in India and are confident that Indian family travellers will see immense value, as they continue to curate their summer itineraries.'' ''It has been an honour to collaborate with Dubai Tourism for their summer campaign. During the shoot, me along with my co-stars, especially the children, thoroughly enjoyed our visit, be it the hot air balloon rides or the desert safari, they truly brought alive the child in me. This culturally rich and vibrant destination has curated unique experiences for Indian travellers making it the ultimate destination for a perfect family getaway ,'' commented actor, Poonam Dhillon.

Crowned as the No.1 global destination in the TripadvisorⓇ Travellers' Choice Awards 2023 for a second successive year, the city offers a wide range of world-class attractions that ensure a leisurely and safe experience for the full family time in the city. If you're travelling on a budget, travellers can now enjoy an unforgettable family getaway for less, as Dubai Economy & Tourism announces their incredible 'Kids Go Free' deals across the destination's top hotels, most eye-catching hot spots, and attractions.

The Kids Go Free initiative allows families to explore Dubai's diverse attractions, including classic landmarks such as Dubai Fountain, At the Top Burj Khalifa, and LEGOLAND Dubai Park that is located at Dubai Parks and Resorts, as well as newer experiences like the Museum of the Future, AYA Universe, and the Sky Views Observatory. Moreover, children can take advantage of complimentary stays and dining at a range of beach properties, city hotels, and resorts, including world-renowned chains and boutique hotels such as Atlantis The Palm, Address Sky View, and Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown among others. Dubai offers excellent value-added options for families, making it an ideal choice for a fresh and exciting vacation destination.

