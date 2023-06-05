Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar cremated with state honours

Noted actor Sulochana Latkar, known for her innumerable mother roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema, was cremated with state honours at the Shivaji Park crematorium here on Monday.

The 94-year-old actor died on Sunday due to prolonged illness at a hospital here.

Sulochana's daughter Kanchan Ghanekar performed the last rites.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, actor Jackie Shroff and actor Sachin Pilgaonkar paid their last respects to the actor at her residence in Prabhadevi.

''The cremation was performed between 5:30 to 5:45 pm with state honours. It was held in presence of family, colleagues and friends like Sonali Kulkarni, Sanjay Manjrekar, Mahesh Kothari, Sachin Pilgaonkar among others,'' her grandson-in-law Parag Ajgavkar told PTI. Sulochana, started her career in 1940s and went on to feature in over 250 films in a six decade long journey in the movies.

Some of Sulochana's notable films are "Sasurvas", "Vahinichya Bangdya", and "Dhakti Jau" in Marathi and "Aaye Din Bahar Ke", "Gora Aur Kala", "Devar", "Talaash", and "Azaad" in Hindi. The actor largely played on-screen mother in the Bollywood films of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, almost invariably dressed in a white saree. She worked with all the lead stars of the era, including Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan.

The Hindi blockbuster hits she starred in are "Heera", "Reshma Aur Shera", "Jaani Dushman", "Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai", "Jhonny Mera Naam", "Kati Patang", Mere Jeevan Saathi", "Prem Nagar", and "Bhola Bhala". She is survived by her daughter Kanchan Ghanekar.

