Maha: Woman delivers in auto on hospital premises, staff get show-cause notices

Staff of a hospital in Hingoli in Maharashtra have been issued show-cause notices after a woman delivered a child in the autorickshaw in which she was ferried to the facility on Monday, an official said.

The incident took place at the woman's hospital in Vasmat, some 240 kilometres from here, and video showed staff busy with a function on the premises and no one by the side of the woman except a female attendant, he said.

''She delivered in the autorickshaw in which she had come to the hospital. The concerned staff have been issued show-cause notices over the incident,'' Civil Surgeon Mangesh Tehare told PTI.

''They have to answer by Tuesday on what they were doing during duty hours. I will be visiting the facility tomorrow to look into the matter. The newborn has been referred to another facility for further treatment,'' he said.

