"We can do so much to help conserve and protect the environment": Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani calls on internet users to contribute to nature preservation and take action towards a sustainable environment on World Environment Day. Rasha wrote in her post, "It's world environment day!! Nature and wildlife are the most beautiful things to exist. I've always loved going to the forest, just the feeling of being one with nature, photographing the jungle and its stunning creatures. There's a different sort of serenity and bliss, the fresh air, the smell of the flowers, the early morning dew. However, the earth is experiencing prevalent issues like climate change, pollution and resource depletion which is important to be aware of. We can do so much to help conserve and protect the environment, small steps can help create a large impact."

On talking about the importance of recycling products, she added, "I always make sure to recycle items like newspapers, I also make sure that I never litter-(I never let my friends do either). I ensure that no food or water is wasted, I save it to give it to stray dogs or cats. I use cloth or paper bags over plastic bags, I've also switched to paper straws." She also mentioned that how important it is to save energy, "When leaving a room, I switch off all my lights, fan or AC, saving the energy and electricity which contribute to creating a sustainable environment. Recently, I was also introduced to bamboo tissues which can be easily recycled. This environment day, you can help the Earth, it's easy!! You can plant a tree or even give a stray food and water, it'll go a long way." (ANI)

