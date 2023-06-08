Team of 'Main Atal Hoon' calls on UP CM Adityanath in Lucknow

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with producers of his upcoming film ''Main Atal Hoon'' at his official residence here on Thursday.

Based on the life of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ''Main Atal Hoon'' is being produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali.

''Actor Pankaj Tripathi paid a courtesy call on UP CM Yogi Adityanath with the team of his upcoming film 'Main Atal Hoon' at his official residence today,'' the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a tweet in Hindi.

The CMO also shared a picture of the meeting.

The team of ''Main Atal Hoon'' discussed the film and their shooting plans in Lucknow with the chief minister, a senior official said.

Tripathi plays the role of Vajpayee in ''Main Atal Hoon'', which is being directed by Ravi Jadhav, known for National Award-winning movies such as Natarang and Balgandharva.

The film will release in theatres in December.

