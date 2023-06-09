Left Menu

Malaysian Bharatnatyam Guru dies after collapsing on stage

Prominent Bharatnatyam exponent Sri Ganesan, a Malaysian citizen, collapsed while attending a cultural function here on Friday and was subsequently declared dead by doctors at a city hospital.Ganesan, also the director of Sri Ganesalaya in Kuala Lumpur, Malasiya, was here to receive an award from a cultural organisation which was conducting a three-day Devadasi Dance event at Bhanja Kala Mandap here.Today was the last day of the event.According to eyewitnesses, Sri Ganesan, about 60 years old, performed his dance and later while lighting a lamp collapsed on stage.

Prominent Bharatnatyam exponent Sri Ganesan, a Malaysian citizen, collapsed while attending a cultural function here on Friday and was subsequently declared dead by doctors at a city hospital.

Ganesan, also the director of Sri Ganesalaya in Kuala Lumpur, Malasiya, was here to receive an award from a cultural organisation which was conducting a three-day Devadasi Dance event at Bhanja Kala Mandap here.

Today was the last day of the event.

According to eyewitnesses, Sri Ganesan, about 60 years old, performed his dance and later while lighting a lamp collapsed on stage. He was immediately rushed to the Capital Hospital here where doctors declared him dead, an official said.

''His (Ganesan) death could be due to sudden cardiac arrest. His body has been kept for postmortem tomorrow morning,'' a doctor at the Capital Hospital said. ''He was in good health and performed a Bharatnatyam recital based on the Geet Govinda today evening. Unfortunately he collapsed whle lighting the lamp on stage,'' said Jagabandhu Jena, organiser of the festival.

