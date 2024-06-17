Chinese Premier Li Qiang Meets Australian Leaders to Address Trade Barriers and Critical Minerals

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and senior ministers at Parliament House on Monday. The leaders discussed several pressing issues, including lingering trade barriers, military conflicts in international waters, and China's interest in investing in critical minerals.

This visit, the first by a Chinese premier to Australia in seven years, underscores China's growing interest in Australia's critical minerals sector. Li's itinerary includes a visit to a Chinese-controlled lithium processing plant in Western Australia, emphasizing the strategic importance of these resources for global renewable energy transitions.

Bilateral relations have shown considerable improvement since Albanese's center-left Labor Party came to power in 2022. While most trade barriers imposed by Beijing in 2020 have been lifted, Agriculture Minister Murray Watt noted unresolved issues like the ban on Australian rock lobsters and certain beef exports remain on the agenda. Watt highlighted the crucial opportunity this visit represents for stabilizing and advancing the bilateral relationship.

