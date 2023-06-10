Left Menu

Daler Mehndi wishes Mika "health, prosperity, love" on his birthday

As Mika Singh turns a year older on June 10, 'Tunak Tunak Tun' singer Daler Mehndi shared his birthday wishes for him. He posted a special message on his Twitter handle and prayed for his good health and success.

As Mika Singh turns a year older on June 10, 'Tunak Tunak Tun' singer Daler Mehndi shared birthday wishes for his younger brother. He posted a special message on his Twitter handle and prayed for Mika's good health and success. He wrote, "Wishing for your great health, prosperity, love and laughter now & always. Happy Birthday lil brother @MikaSingh..Love you...Rab Rakha...#HappyBirthdayMikaSingh #birthdaywishes #birthday"

Born on June 10, 1977, Mika is known for giving several hits like 'Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag', 'Boom Boom', 'Whistle Baja 2.0', 'Jaan Qurban', 'Tere Aage Nahin Chalni', 'Super Girl From China', 'Bilo','Majnu', and many more. He has also acted in the Punjabi film 'Mitti', and was seen in Hindi movies such as 'Loot', and 'Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya', among others.

Apart from his movies and solo tracks he also participated in reality, shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2', 'Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao', he judged the talent-based reality series, 'The Voice India', and also 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti'. On the work front, Daler is known for his popular albums and a number of dance numbers and songs including 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra', Ho Jayegi Balle Balle, Nach Ni Shaam Kaure, Tunak Tunak Tumba, Na Na Na Na Re, Kudiyan Shaher Diyan, Rang De Basanti, Tutiya Ve, 'Halla Bol', and many more. (ANI)

