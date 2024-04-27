"Naveen Patnaik will be CM for sixth term": BJD leader Pradeep Majhi exudes confidence in party's victory

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Nabarangpur Lok Sabha candidate Pradeep Majhi on Friday said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will once again form a government in Odisha. He also praised Chairman 5T (Transformational Initiatives) VK Pandian for the developmental works in Odisha.

VK Pandian on Friday arrived in Nabarangpur district to campaign for the BJD ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the area. "5T Chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian is taking a tour of the Nabarangpur district. The work he did wasn't done by any other leader. He has taken the lead for our party and is appealing to the people and telling them we don't believe in mere promises, we believe in action. Whatever the public demanded in the last two to three years, was fulfilled by us," Majhi said.

"Whatever the public demands, we will stand by that because we are once again forming a government in Odisha. Naveen Patnaik will become CM again for the sixth term," he added. VK Pandian, a member of the Biju Janata Dal and a former IAS officer was appointed as Chairman 5T (Transformational Initiatives) with the rank of a Cabinet Minister.

The former bureaucrat is next to BJD chief and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the BJD's star campaigners' list. Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat, along with three other parliamentary constituencies--Koraput, Kalahandi and Berhampur--and 28 assembly segments, will go to polls on May 13.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got the maximum number of seats, followed by the BJP and the Congress. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8 seats and the Congress bagged just a lone seat. The Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, which comprise 21 constituencies, are set to take place in four phases. The voting dates have been scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. (ANI)

