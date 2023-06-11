Left Menu

Vin Diesel calls Deepika Padukone 'one of my favourite people to work with', actor responds

Hollywood star Vin Diesel says he is looking forward to visiting India again years after Deepika Padukone, his co-star of XXX Return of Xander Cage brought him to the country.Diesel came to India in 2017 to promote XXX Return of Xander Cage, the American action thriller film which marked Padukones Hollywood debut.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-06-2023 15:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 15:39 IST
Vin Diesel calls Deepika Padukone 'one of my favourite people to work with', actor responds
Vin Diesel Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Vin Diesel says he is looking forward to visiting India again years after Deepika Padukone, his co-star of ''XXX: Return of Xander Cage'' brought him to the country.

Diesel came to India in 2017 to promote ''XXX: Return of Xander Cage'', the American action thriller film which marked Padukone's Hollywood debut. Diesel posted a still of him and Padukone from the movie on Instagram and called the ''Pathaan'' star one of his ''favourite people to work with''. ''Spirit lead me... @deepikapadukone was one of my favourite people to work with. She brought me to India and I loved it... looking forward to my return. All love, always,'' the 55-year-old actor wrote on Saturday night.

Padukone, who played the role of Serena Unger in ''XXX: Return of Xander Cage'', shared Diesel's post on her Instagram Story with hearts.

On his visit to India in 2017, Diesel interacted with fans at a special musical event ahead of the film's premiere. He also shook a leg with Padukone on her hit track ''Lungi Dance'' from ''Chennai Express''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023