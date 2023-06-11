Teaser of Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's '72 Hoorain' out in 10 languages

The much-anticipated movie, '72 Hoorain', has been the talk of the town ever since its first look was released. Now, the makers of the film have unveiled the teaser in 10 more languages after an overwhelming response to the first teaser. From English, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu to Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kashmiri, and Assamese, the teaser of '72 Hoorain' will be available in all 10 languages for audiences in every nook and corner of the country.

Director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan said in a statement, "With the release of the teaser in 10 languages, the team aims to reach every part of Bharat. The movie is not intended to offend any sentiments but rather to expose the harsh reality. In the spirit of revealing these truths, 72 Hoorain will serve as a powerful catalyst for change." He said he believed that launching the teaser in multiple languages will enable people of various regions, especially the interior areas to Tier 1 cities, to grasp the movie's intent.

Producer Gulab Singh Tanwar said, "It's not a doddle to back up a project that is so sensitive. The idea behind 72 Hoorain was to portray the brutality of the process of terrorism and convert gullible people into gruesome humans. Now that the movie is all set for its release, it becomes extremely important to make people understand the intent behind it, and that's why we are releasing the teaser in 10 different languages." Co-producer Ashoke Pandit said he wants the teaser to reach out to people across the country. He said, "We thank the people of our country for the massive response to the first look of our movie, #72Hoorain. Taking a step ahead, we have now decided to reach out to the audience in various languages. I am sure you will love the teaser and respond to it exactly the way you did earlier."

'72 Hoorain', which stars Pavan Malhotra and Ameer Bashir in lead roles, is all set for a theatrical release on July 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)