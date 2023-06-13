Left Menu

'Rafuchakkar' actor Aksha Pardasany shares challenges she faced while shooting for the show with eye-injury

Actor Aksha Pardasany talked about starting the shoot of her upcoming web series 'Rafuchakkar' after having an eye injury.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 19:51 IST
Aksha Pardasany (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
Actor Aksha Pardasany talked about starting the shoot of her upcoming web series 'Rafuchakkar' after having an eye injury. Aksha said, "When I turned up on set 5 days after my accident, I almost lost my eye and injured my hand." "It was a tough time for me, but I didn't want to disappoint anyone, especially the dedicated team behind 'Rafuchakkar'. The entire team of 'Rafuchakkar' was very supportive as I resumed the shoot."

She added that because of the injury, she even can't apply makeup on that area. The actor expressed gratitude towards the entire team and the director for supporting her. She was travelling for some personal work and while on her way she met with an accident that hurt her eye and hand badly. She added that after her accident she resumed shooting within 5 days.

"When I turned up on set 5 days after my accident. I almost lost my eye and injured my hand. They will cover it with VFX. I was not allowed to use makeup on the injured area. Had to wear glasses in between shots to protect my eye from dust and lights," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

