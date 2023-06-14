Left Menu

The movie will be backed by Chris and Paul Weitzs Depth of Field.For the past few years, Disney has been strategically remaking its animated classics, starting with 2010s Alice in Wonderland.So far, it has revived iconic films such as Lady and The Tramp, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Lion King, Mulan and most recently The Little Mermaid.

Sarah Polley in talks to direct Disney's 'Bambi' remake
Sarah Polley Image Credit: Wikipedia
Filmmaker Sarah Polley is in negotiations to tackle Disney's live-action remake of 1942 animated classic ''Bambi'' is the latest film that is set to get the treatment at the studio.

Polley is best known for her 2022 drama ''Women Talking'' that earned her the Oscar for best adapted screenplay earlier this year.

The live-action movie, which is at an early development stage at Disney, will feature music from six-time Grammy-winning country star Kacey Musgraves, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The original movie chronicled the story of a young fawn named Bambi as he learns his place in the forest. With his two best friends, a rabbit named Thumper and a skunk named Flower, Bambi comes of age as he faces the joys and heartache of growing up.

Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster wrote the most recent draft of the script. The movie will be backed by Chris and Paul Weitz’s Depth of Field.

For the past few years, Disney has been strategically remaking its animated classics, starting with 2010's ''Alice in Wonderland''.

So far, it has revived iconic films such as ''Lady and The Tramp'', ''Aladdin'', ''Beauty and the Beast'', Lion King'', ''Mulan'' and most recently ''The Little Mermaid''.

