Mrunal Thakur joins Vijay Deverakonda in Parasuram Petla's upcoming film

Actor Mrunal Thakur is set to star in director Parasuram Petlas next Telugu film, the makers announced Wednesday.Also starring Vijay Deverakonda, the currently untitled movie is produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the news of Thakurs casting on its official Twitter page.The much awaited collaboration of THE VijayDeverakonda, parasurampetla, svcofficials VD13 is officially launched today.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-06-2023 14:27 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 14:22 IST
Actor Mrunal Thakur Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Mrunal Thakur is set to star in director Parasuram Petla's next Telugu film, the makers announced Wednesday.

Also starring Vijay Deverakonda, the currently untitled movie is produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the news of Thakur's casting on its official Twitter page.

''The much awaited collaboration of THE #VijayDeverakonda, @parasurampetla, & @svc_official's #VD13 is officially launched today. The talented @mrunal0801 joins the stellar cast. Shoot begins soon,'' the banner said in the tweet.

It also shared a series of pictures from the film's muhurat ceremony.

The movie marks Thakur's third Telugu project after 2022's superhit movie ''Sita Ramam'', alongside Dulquer Salmaan, and an untitled yet-to-be-released film with Nani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

