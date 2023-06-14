Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to Conduct the First-Ever General Insurance Festival of India (GIFI)

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • General Insurance Festival of India (GIFI) is the first of its kind event being organized in the insurance industry • The event to conduct "GIFI Awards" where insurance advisors across India can apply for the awards • 5 categories of awards are announced; multiple categories can be nominated for Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, one of the leading private general insurers of India will be hosting the General Insurance Festival of India (GIFI), which is the first of its kind event being organized in the insurance industry. The one-day festival will include various interactive activities like motivational sessions by renowned speakers, a lifestyle zone, live performances by renowned music composer Pritam, an entertainment segment by comedian Sunil Grover and many more experiential activities. As part of the festival, the Company has also announced an awards ceremony for general insurance agents called the "GIFI Awards" where health and general insurance advisors across the industry can nominate themselves for the GIFI awards. This event will be hosted on the 3rd of July 2023, in Pune.

The company will be pioneering the GIFI Awards in India to recognize the highest-rated general insurance agents in India and honour their hard work and passion towards the general insurance industry. The honourable judges for the event will be Dr. S Prakash, Managing Director, Star Health Insurance, Mrs. Alice G Vaidyan, former Chairman and Managing Director of General Insurance Corporation of India, and Mr. Nilesh Sathe, Former Member, IRDAI.

The Company is inviting advisors from the General and Health Insurance industry across India to nominate themselves for the categories listed below: 1. Best Health Insurance Advisor in India 2. Best Motor Insurance Advisor in India 3. Best Property Insurance Advisor in India 4. Best Multiline Insurance Advisor in India 5. Best Woman Insurance Advisor in India To nominate yourself or an advisor that you know for the GIFI Awards, you may fill out the nomination form online available on the website www.generalinsurancefestivalofindia.com.

The nominations will be open from 14th June 2023 onwards where agents can file for nominations across multiple categories as per the eligibility criteria mentioned. Agents have to simply fill out the form and submit details as per the category before the deadline of 23rd June 2023. The company has collaborated with a reputed independent process reviewer partner who would be assisting the company with their inputs at each stage from the process of accepting nominations to methodologies for assessment of the nominations. The esteemed jury panel will review the entries and accordingly arrive at the winner of the event. The winners and the runners-up of the GIFI awards will be honoured and presented with their awards at the GIFI event on the 3rd of July 2023 in Pune.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said, ''Advisors are the backbone of the insurance industry. They are there to offer the best advice to customers and are there for them in their direst hour of need to guide them. We wanted to celebrate and recognize the efforts of these advisors who make a real difference to society. With this in mind, we have conceptualized India's first-ever General Insurance Festival of India (GIFI), where we will honour the best of such advisors through the GIFI awards. In the first year, we want to honour and celebrate the best agents from the industry, irrespective of which company they work with. We encourage advisors to apply for the award and join us in celebrating their hard work and dedication. We have industry stalwarts on the jury panel for these awards. They will be assisted in this assessment by an independent process reviewer.'' Bajaj Allianz General Insurance with the General Insurance Festival of India event is thrilled to celebrate advisors across organizations and the industry who have helped to take the general insurance industry to every corner of our country.

Nominate yourself now: www.generalinsurancefestivalofindia.com.

About Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Bajaj Allianz General Insurance is India's leading private general insurance company. Bajaj Allianz is a joint venture between Bajaj Finserv Limited, India's most diversified non-bank financial institution, and Allianz SE, the world's leading insurer and largest asset manager. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance offers general insurance products such as motor insurance, home insurance, health insurance as well as other unique insurance plans such as pet dog insurance, wedding insurance, event insurance, and film insurance. The Company began its operations in 2001 and has been constantly expanding its operations to be close to its customers. Today, it has a pan-India presence in close to 1,000 towns and cities. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has received the issuer rating of [ICRA]AAA from ICRA Limited. This rating indicates the highest degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations.

