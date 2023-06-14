Vicky, Sunny Kaushal wish Sharvari Wagh on her birthday

Actors and brothers Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal wished actor Sharvari Wagh on her birthday. Sunny, who is rumoured to be dating Sharvari took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday and dropped a picture of the couple. He wrote, "Happy birthday Sharu @sharvari."

Both the actors looked adorable and smiled wide for the selfie. On the other hand, Vicky dropped a cute picture with Sharvari in his Instagram stories. He captioned the post, "Happiest Birthday Sharu!!! Keep shining. Keep smiling."

Vicky is seen showing tongue and giving a cute reaction in the candid photo. Sharvari on the other hand, looked beautiful in a white t-shirt while she smiled for the camera. Sharvari made her Bollywood debut with Aditya Chopra's produced film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. She also has a few YRF projects in her kitty which are yet to be released. An official announcement about Sharvari's projects is yet to be made.

On the other hand, Vicky will be seen in 'Sam Bahadur'. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles. In the coming months, Sunny will be seen sharing screen space with Neetu Kapoor, and Shraddha Srinath in 'Letters to Mr Khanna'.Directed by Milind Dhaimade, the film is touted as a "coming-of-age story" which will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son.Using comedy as its main premise, the film delves into the integral fabric of families, communication, and memories, as well as their role in forcing us to grow up. It is being made under Lionsgate India Studios. (ANI)

