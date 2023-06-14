International Performing Arts Festival Season 3 in Mumbai witnessed a unique performance by Grammy Jury musician, Maestro Prodyut Mukherjee

International Performing Arts Festival was held on 10 June, 11 June at Bhakti Kala Kshetra, ISKCON temple Hare Krishna Land, Juhu,Mumbai.

Under leadership of Shyam Pandey, IPAF Mumbai was highly successful . The third season of the festival in Mumbai offered some of the magnificent performances from fusion music to Indian classical music and dance. After Mumbai IPAF Kolkata 2023 is being organized on 23rd and 24th June at Indian Museum followed by IPAF Delhi in July 2023. On the day one ( 10 June) of IPAF festival, it was featured a tribute to freedom fighters through music by noted Grammy Award Jury Member( India), GiMA Awardee Pt Prodyut Mukherjee and his band Rhythm Express. His Tabla , vocal Percussion & Chic Drum has a mesmerizing effect creates a space in heart of the audience. The awesome audibility in his tabla , percussion & Mouth Drumming treat to the ears. he brings various outstanding effects in Tabla, such Movement of two train on side by side track and many more followed by Bharatnatyam by Tushar Pramod Sawant. The day 2 of IPAF festival featured a grand celebration of Ritu Rang ( Seasons in India) comprising 75 members) Arpana Rao and group. Performances revolved around the different seasons of the year. Day 2 at IPAF festival was graced by the august presence of Sajid Nadiadwala, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Sudesh Bhonsle, Lalit Sen and so on.

IPAF has been started by Shyam Pandey, asocial Entrepreneur with an aim to create a centralized global network to provide consistent platform and provide financial assistance via these programs to artists. IPAF to launch its 1st LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD and YOUTH ICON AWARD 2023 at Kolkata on 23rd and 24th June , which will be presented by His excellency Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal at INDIAN MUSEUM, KOLKATA. Shyam Pandey, founder & director- IPAF said ,''IPAF is creating a global network to provide consistent platform to traditional art form artists & help them financially to live with dignity. IPAF is already working in 25 states of India and adding 5 global cities this year.'' He added, '' I was amazed to experience magnificent table play on cheeks by Grammy Award Jury Member Prodyut Mukherjee.'' (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

