Left Menu

Rekha to make special appearance on 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

Leading actress Rekha will be making a special appearance on the show 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' and will introduce the new cast of the show.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 18:34 IST
Rekha to make special appearance on 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'
Rekha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary actress Rekha will be making a special appearance on the show 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' and will introduce the new cast of the show. She was also seen in the promo previously of the show when it started in 2020 and with her intense voice she told the story of Sai(Ayesha Singh) and Virat(Neil Bhatt) and introduced the show and its concept.

This serial brings out a love triangle between Patralekha (Aishwarya Sharma), Sai(Ayesha Singh) and Virat(Neil Bhatt) and is all set to undergo major changes as a new cast will be introduced. Rekha is known for stellar performance in the comedy 'Khubsoorat', 'Baseraa', 'Ek Hi Bhool', 'Jeevan Dhaara' and 'Agar Tum Na Hote'. Her portrayal of a classical courtesan in 'Umrao Jaan' won her the National Film Award for Best Actress. She was also seen in 'Khoon Bhari Maang'.

'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar, and Shaika Parween. The show airs on Star Plus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023