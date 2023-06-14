Rekha to make special appearance on 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

Legendary actress Rekha will be making a special appearance on the show 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' and will introduce the new cast of the show. She was also seen in the promo previously of the show when it started in 2020 and with her intense voice she told the story of Sai(Ayesha Singh) and Virat(Neil Bhatt) and introduced the show and its concept.

This serial brings out a love triangle between Patralekha (Aishwarya Sharma), Sai(Ayesha Singh) and Virat(Neil Bhatt) and is all set to undergo major changes as a new cast will be introduced. Rekha is known for stellar performance in the comedy 'Khubsoorat', 'Baseraa', 'Ek Hi Bhool', 'Jeevan Dhaara' and 'Agar Tum Na Hote'. Her portrayal of a classical courtesan in 'Umrao Jaan' won her the National Film Award for Best Actress. She was also seen in 'Khoon Bhari Maang'.

'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar, and Shaika Parween. The show airs on Star Plus. (ANI)

