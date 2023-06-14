Left Menu

Did you know Kangana was supposed to do 'Tiku weds Sheru' with Irrfan Khan?

Actor Kangana Ranaut remembered Irrfan Khan at the trailer launch of the film 'Tiku weds Sheru'.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 22:09 IST
Did you know Kangana was supposed to do 'Tiku weds Sheru' with Irrfan Khan?
Kangana Ranaut with late Irrfan Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kangana Ranaut remembered Irrfan Khan at the trailer launch of the film 'Tiku weds Sheru'. Kangana, who has produced the movie, revealed that the project was earlier titled 'Divine Lovers' and she was supposed to do it with late Irrfan Khan.

"It feels like I am making yet another debut. This film is very special for me because I haven't told anyone yet, but this film was launched earlier. Many years ago, around six-seven years ago, Irrfan (Khan) sir and I were doing this film. We had invited the media and it was a big launch (event). That time the film was called Divine Lovers. Unfortunately, after that my director fell ill and then we tried making it for the next two-three years but it never took off," she said at the event. The film got stalled because director Sai Kabir Srivastav felt severely ill for three to four years. Kangana said that when the filmmaker went back to working on the script, Irrfan passed away in April 2020.

'Tiku weds Sheru' stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. Kangana also praised Nawazuddin at the event, calling him her "friend."

"Nawaz sir is a great actor. He is like my friend. It's not that we talk every day or meet every day... it's just that I feel very comfortable around him. Whenever he is on sets he makes me laugh with his jokes. I hope one day we both do a film together as actors," she shared. 'Tiku weds Sheru' is all set to be released on Prime Video on June 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023