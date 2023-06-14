Left Menu

When Shiamak Davar met Hollywood star Tom Cruise

Ace choreographer Shiamak Davar recently took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a picture with Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

When Shiamak Davar met Hollywood star Tom Cruise
Shiamak Davar and Tom Cruise (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Ace choreographer Shiamak Davar recently took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a picture with Hollywood star Tom Cruise. Taking to Instagram, Shiamak penned a heartfelt note about his excitement to watch Tom Cruise in his new film.

"Working with Tom (Cruise) was a special delight. His work ethic is spectacular and it was a true honour. To choreograph one of the biggest film franchises and to represent Indian choreography on a global level has been an honour. I wish him all the best for Dead Reckoning Part One," he wrote. Shiamak and Tom Cruise's friendship goes long back. The two met during a 3-day shoot on the sets of the 2011 spy thriller, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol 2011 in Dubai.

Shiamak has been said to have choreographed one of the most uplifting dance fragments of the film i.e. opulent party scene. The party scene starred Tom Cruise, Paula Patton, and Anil Kapoor wherein the dance guru fused the particular scene with his one-of-a-kind Indo-contemporary dance and Hollywood's serene filmmaking. Meanwhile, Shiamak recently choreographed the opening and closing ceremony of 2023 Indian Premier League. He also choreographed the opening ceremony of the maiden Women's Premier League in March 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

