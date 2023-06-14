Left Menu

Minissha Lamba has this to say about her role in 'Badtameez Dil'

Actor Minissha Lamba is being lauded for her role in a new rom-com drama series 'Badtameez Dil'

14-06-2023
Actor Minissha Lamba (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Minissha Lamba is being lauded for her role in a new rom-com drama series 'Badtameez Dil' The show revolves around two polar opposite individuals in love and their journey of figuring life together. It gives us a peek into the complexities of human relationships and love, with lots of twists and turns. Featuring Riddhi Dogra and Barun Sobti in significant roles, the series stars Minissha, essaying the role of Ridhi's ebullient sister, Hailey.

Speaking about her character, Minissha said, "Every time I read a script; it is as from an audience perspective. What my first reaction to it is, what I assume is the viewers too. And I do hope the viewers find it funny, paagal, pleasantly surprising, entertaining, and endearing." Elaborating on bringing Hailey's character to life in the rom-com melodrama, Minissha added, "Hailey is a one-in-a-billion person. She is that fun, excellent friend everyone would like to have, live vicariously through her. Be a part of her unique relationship rules."

On a scale of relatability to the flamboyant character of Hailey, Minissha confessed, "Relate to Hailey? No, but I surely would love to have her as my BFF." Created by Ektaa R Kapoor and produced by Tanveer Bookwala, Badtameez Dil is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV. (ANI)

