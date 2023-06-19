Left Menu

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' starts with several twists and turns: From Puneet Superstar's eviction to Jiya-Hadid bonding

Salman Khan-hosted show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' started with many twists and turns, from the eviction of the Puneet Superstar to Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid's bonding.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 01:49 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 01:49 IST
'Bigg Boss OTT 2' starts with several twists and turns: From Puneet Superstar's eviction to Jiya-Hadid bonding
Salman Khan, Satish Kaushik (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Salman Khan-hosted show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' started with many twists and turns, from the eviction of the Puneet Superstar to Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid's bonding. Renowned actress Pooja Bhatt during the show offered her individual viewpoint on love, highlighting the value of independence and making decisions based on one's own preferences as opposed to looking to a spouse for approval.

The show also saw contestants Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid were seen flirting with each other. While Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan are seen bonding in the garden and it seems that new friendship bonds are being developed inside the house.

Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani's entry creates new twists inside the house. As after their entry, Manisha Rani started crying when she saw Jad and Akansha making out. Manisha Rani declares, "Even if four girls like Akansha Puri come, I will still flirt with Jad."

This time the show saw Salman Khan as a host with contestants like Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, among others. 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' streams on JioCinema. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023