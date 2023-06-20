President Murmu wishes people on occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra

Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannaths Rath Yatra and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity in everyones life.During the annual yatra, chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath are pulled from the Shri Jagannath temple to the Shree Gundicha temple in Puri.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2023 09:14 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 09:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life.

During the annual yatra, chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath are pulled from the Shri Jagannath temple to the Shree Gundicha temple in Puri. Similar yatras are also taken out in other parts of the country.

''On the occasion of the commencement of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen, especially the devotees of Lord Jagannath. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath that this festival of devotion and dedication brings happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life. Jai Jagannath,'' Murmu tweeted in Hindi and Odia.

