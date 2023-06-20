President Murmu wishes people on occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannaths Rath Yatra and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity in everyones life.During the annual yatra, chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath are pulled from the Shri Jagannath temple to the Shree Gundicha temple in Puri.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life.
During the annual yatra, chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath are pulled from the Shri Jagannath temple to the Shree Gundicha temple in Puri. Similar yatras are also taken out in other parts of the country.
''On the occasion of the commencement of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen, especially the devotees of Lord Jagannath. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath that this festival of devotion and dedication brings happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life. Jai Jagannath,'' Murmu tweeted in Hindi and Odia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Suriname, to hold meeting with President Chandrikapersad Santokhi
First passenger train - Puri Vande Bharat - after triple accident, passes through Balasore on restored track Monday morning
Puri Vande Bharat passes through triple train accident site after tracks restoration
Puri Vande Bharat passes through triple train accident site after tracks restoration, CRS begins inquiry
Disheartening to see Rahul engaging in 'irresponsible' discourse when country united in grief after train tragedy: Puri