Left Menu

Ramayana is not for entertainment value: Dipika Chikhlia on 'Adipurush' controversy

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 19:17 IST
Ramayana is not for entertainment value: Dipika Chikhlia on 'Adipurush' controversy

The Ramayana is not for entertainment and filmmakers should avoid coming up with new iterations every few years, says actor Dipika Chikhlia, who became famous for her role as Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan" 36 years ago.

Wading into the controversy over "Adipurush", the film directed by Om Raut and fronted by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, she said any kind of deviance from the Hindu epic will encounter criticism.

"Every time it is going to come back on screen, be it for TV or movie, it is going to have something which is going to hurt people because you are not going to make a replica of the Ramayana that we made,'' Chikhlia told PTI.

''Adipurush'', a lavish multilingual retelling of the Ramayana, has come under attack for its dialogue, colloquial language and representation of some characters from the much-loved mythological epic.

As attention again focused on various versions of the Ramayana – animated, small screen and big -- Chikhlia shared a video of hers dressed as Sita in a hark back to the role that made her a household name in India of the late 80s. ''This post is on public demand. I'm grateful for the love I have always received for the role I played... Me... As sitaji... Could not have asked for more,'' she captioned the clip on her official Instagram account.

According to her, every filmmaker has their perspective and they want to make something different.

''(But) what really pains me is why are we constantly trying to make Ramayana every year or two years. Ramayana is not (for) entertainment value; it is something that you learn from. It is a book which is being passed down to us by generations and this is what our 'sanskars' (values) are all about,'' she said.

Chikhlia, 58, hasn't watched "Adipurush" and, given the negative buzz, is unlikely to do so.

''Possibly that also clouded my judgment… I am shooting round-the-clock, so time is a big constraint for me. So, when I actually watch it, (then) I will possibly be in a better frame of mind to talk about 'Adipurush','' she said without divulging any details about her future projects.

''At this point, I have nothing to share. People are coming to me about it, the scenes and everything, and a lot of people from the press too, but I have no clue about it (the film)," Chikhlia, who joined politics after the success of the show and became BJP MP FROM Baroda in 1991, said. Recalling the 1987 Doordarshan serial, she said the aim was never to earn money.

''It was telecast on Doordarshan, and what kind of money does Doordarshan give you, even to actors and makers? So that 'Ramayan' was not made for money.

''That needs to be explained to people that Ramayana is something you worship, you worship Lord Ram and Hanuman. These are not your American superhero kind of a thing. These are people, who we look up to. They are part of our history, they are our ancestors and we have to learn from their life because there is a lot of 'seekh' in that," she added.

All the actors on ''Ramayan'' did a good job of portraying their characters with utmost honesty, which is one of the reasons why viewers adore the show even today,'' Chikhlia said.

The series featured Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman with late actors Dara Singh and Arvind Trivedi essaying the roles of Hanuman and Ravana, respectively.

Chikhlia said it is not possible to recreate the magic of their show ''as the days and the times were different''.

''Whatever little body of work I have done, like 50 to 60 films Hindi and regional put together, people still love me as 'Sita', everything else has been washed off because I looked convincing as Sita to people,'' Chikhlia, who has featured in films such as ''Bala'' and ''Natsamrat'', said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023