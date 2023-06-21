Left Menu

Music Day 2023: Jackky Bhagnani wants to showcase Indian talent to the world

A new-age entrepreneur in the music field, Jackky Bhagnani believes in giving a platform to the new, hidden gems of the world.

A new-age entrepreneur in the music field, Jackky Bhagnani believes in giving a platform to the new, hidden gems of the world. Through his JJust Music, the producer has given us blockbuster songs and made us groove to tunes like - 'Prada', 'Mashooka', 'Wah Ji Waah' and many more. During this journey, he has also introduced many new talents to the world of music.

On the occasion of World Music Day, talking about his take on introducing fresh talents and venturing into new avenues, Jackky Bhagnani said, "Having been in the industry in various capacities, there is a lot about it that excites me. I have always been interested in all the aspects of filmmaking and entertainment and that is why I tend to have a lot of creative involvement in our films, and music is a crucial part of movies." He added, "I feel there is a big market for Indians to grow in the music space. We have talented instrumentalists, singers, and video creators, and I want to be a part in showcasing them to the world in the best way possible. I wish to keep doing new things and explore opportunities to platform such hidden or unexplored talents. I want to create stuff that will not only make the Indian audience groove but also showcase our talent globally."

Apart from this, Jackky has recently wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. He also has the much-awaited 'Ganapath' in the pipeline. (ANI)

