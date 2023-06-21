An Idaho man is accused of killing neighbouring family whose son exposed himself to man's kids
An Idaho father killed a neighbouring family because he was upset that the neighbours 18-year-old son had reportedly exposed himself to the mans children, a police document alleges.Majorjon Kaylor, 31, of Kellogg, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Fathers Day shooting.A probable cause affidavit from Idaho State Police Detective Justin Klitch says Kaylor shot Kenneth Guardipee, 65 his daughter Kenna Guardipee, 41 and her youngest son, 16-year-old Aiken Smith, in the temple at close range.
An Idaho father killed a neighbouring family because he was upset that the neighbour's 18-year-old son had reportedly exposed himself to the man's children, a police document alleges.
Majorjon Kaylor, 31, of Kellogg, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Father's Day shooting.
A probable cause affidavit from Idaho State Police Detective Justin Klitch says Kaylor shot Kenneth Guardipee, 65; his daughter Kenna Guardipee, 41; and her youngest son, 16-year-old Aiken Smith, in the temple at close range. Smith's older brother, 18-year-old Devin Smith, was shot multiple times in the head, according to the document.
Kaylor and his wife, Kaylie Kaylor, told investigators that they were upset because several days earlier, Smith had masturbated in front of his bedroom window in full view of the Kaylor's young daughters. The families shared a duplex, and the girls were playing outside in the yard when the exposure allegedly occurred.
The incident was reported to the police, and the police report was forwarded to the county prosecutor so a criminal charge of indecent exposure could be filed. But on Sunday evening, the Kaylors had an argument with Kenna and Kenneth Guardipee over how the incident was being handled. That's when Majorjon Kaylor allegedly shot both the adults in the head before going inside the family's apartment to kill the two sons, according to the report that was released Tuesday evening.
Kaylor is being held without bond and has not yet entered a plea. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 3.
