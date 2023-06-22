Woman, 3 minors, found dead in well in UP village
Bodies of a 35-year-old woman and her three young children were fished out on Thursday from a well in Naharpur village of the Kohdaur area here, police said. She was found dead with her three children on Thursday. A probe is on in the matter, police said.
- Country:
- India
Bodies of a 35-year-old woman and her three young children were fished out on Thursday from a well in Naharpur village of the Kohdaur area here, police said. Prima facie, it appeared that the four committed suicide, they said. According to police, Pramila, the woman, jumped into the well with her sons, Divyansh, 5, and Shivansh, 3, and her 10-year-old daughter Saloni.
Her family members told police that Pramila's husband Sohanlal used to work in Mumbai as a labourer and she had been insisting on him to take her with him there.
When Sohanlal refused to take her to Mumbai, she left for her parents' place on Tuesday. She was found dead with her three children on Thursday. A probe is on in the matter, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai: Girl student's body found in hostel; suspect commits suicide
Mumbai: College student found murdered in hostel room
College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks
Maha CM Shinde performs 'bhoomi pujan' of temple being built in Navi Mumbai as replica of Tirupati temple
Mumbai: Man killed by teenage boy for verbally abusing his mother