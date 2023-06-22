Left Menu

Nicole Kidman's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' returning for season two

American streamer Hulu has announced a second season of Hollywood star Nicole Kidmans Nine Perfect Strangers.According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Kidman will reprise her role of Masha and also serve as an executive producer on the sophomore season.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-06-2023 17:11 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 17:11 IST
Nicole Kidman's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' returning for season two
  • Country:
  • United States

American streamer Hulu has announced a second season of Hollywood star Nicole Kidman's ''Nine Perfect Strangers''.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Kidman will reprise her role of Masha and also serve as an executive producer on the sophomore season. Murray Bartlett, currently receiving acclaim for his performances in HBO shows ''The White Lotus'' and ''The Last of Us'', may join the cast as the actor is in talks for the series.

The new season will also feature Liv Ullmann, Dolly De Leon, Maisie Richardson Sellers and Aras Aydin.

''Nine Perfect Strangers'' is based on the book of the same title by author Liane Moriarty.

The first season, created by David E. Kelley and released in 2021, was set around a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promised healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

The first season also featured Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Manny Jacinto, Grace Van Patten, Regina Hall and Bobby Cannavale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023