Left Menu

"One film in which I have felt proud in every frame": Kartik Aaryan on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Kartik Aaryan who is gearing up for his upcoming musical romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', recently shared his experience working in the film.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 18:56 IST
"One film in which I have felt proud in every frame": Kartik Aaryan on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'
Kartik Aaryan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kartik Aaryan who is gearing up for his upcoming musical romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', said that it was one movie in which he has felt proud in every stage starting from the narration of the script to the final filming. On Wednesday the makers of the film unveiled a new track 'Sun Sajni' featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

The song gave a glimpse of this grand Garba celebration song. Kartik dressed in Gujarati Kedia for the first time This will be the first time where we see Kartik and Kiara performing garba and one cannot miss out on their sizzling chemistry in this garba dance number. 'Sun Sajni' is sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon, and Piyush Mehroliyaa. Music is composed by Meet Bros, and the lyrics of the song are given by Kumaar.

At the song launch event of 'Sun Sajni', he said, "Creative discussions and all take place because the film is extremely precious for us. I think in my entire career I haven't ever been this involved in a film as much as I have been in Satyaprem Ki Katha because I really believe in the subject and I feel proud to be a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha. I think in my filmography maybe this is one film in which I have felt proud in every frame of the film, which i don't know why but on a story level and from the beginning, the first day, when the first narration happened until now when we are on the stage i still have that proud feeling." Kartik added, "We get attached to things and that causes agreements and disagreements, in somethings it happens a lot when you are really attached to something, you feel like this is precious and this should be presented in the best way possible. We all are attached to this film, and that is unreal. And I think you find it with a lot of difficulties what we have found with Satyaprem Ki Katha".

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022. The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global
3
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023