Rath Yatra: Lord Jagannath brought to Gundicha Temple

PTI | Puri | Updated: 22-06-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 22:49 IST
After spending two nights at the Grand Road, the divine sibling deities -- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, were brought to the Gundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri.

The deities were brought to the 'Adapa Mandap' in Gundicha Temple amid the chanting of slokas, completing the first part of Rath Yatra.

With the deities away from the 12th-century shrine for the festivities, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) began inspection for repair and renovation works at the main temple.

Officials of ASI, the core committee of the temple, and technical experts visited the shrine to study the cracks on 'Garuda Stambha' (pillar), 'Garbha Gruha' (sanctum sanctorum) and 'Nata Mandap'.

''If necessary, repair works would be carried out as per the recommendation of the team,'' an official said. A hole in the 'Garbha Gruha,' created by mice, will be covered with iron nets, he said.

The work for covering the doors at 'Singhadwar' or Lions Gate with silver also started.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

