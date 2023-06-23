Left Menu

Moroccan trance collective kick off music at Glastonbury

Glastonbury Festival's main Pyramid Stage opened on Friday to the sounds of The Master Musicians of Joujouka, a trance music collective from Morocco, as tens of thousands of fans kicked off three days of music and merrymaking under a blazing English sun. The sprawling, eclectic and world-famous festival in southwest England will feature hundreds of acts including American rockers Guns N' Roses and British singer Elton John, whose Sunday night show will be his last UK tour performance.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 19:29 IST
Moroccan trance collective kick off music at Glastonbury

Glastonbury Festival's main Pyramid Stage opened on Friday to the sounds of The Master Musicians of Joujouka, a trance music collective from Morocco, as tens of thousands of fans kicked off three days of music and merrymaking under a blazing English sun.

The sprawling, eclectic and world-famous festival in southwest England will feature hundreds of acts including American rockers Guns N' Roses and British singer Elton John, whose Sunday night show will be his last UK tour performance. Fellow headliners Arctic Monkeys' Friday evening performance will go ahead, organisers confirmed, following doubts after frontman Alex Turner contracted laryngitis.

"He's ok. They're on," organiser Emily Eavis, whose father Michael started Glastonbury Festival on his farm 53 years ago, told BBC Radio. "We were thinking about whether we should have a serious backup plan - but no, thankfully, they're on." The Master Musicians of Joujouka, who also played at Glastonbury in 2011, belong to a centuries-old musical tradition with Sufi roots that gained greater attention after a collaboration with the Rolling Stones' Brian Jones in the 1960s.

Festival-goer Leslie Mills said she was most looking forward to the mystery act billed as "The Churnups" and widely believed to be the Foo Fighters as she sat on the grass sipping Diet Coke in 25 Celsius (77 Fahrenheit) temperatures. Asked about the opening performance from the Moroccan collective, she replied with a chuckle: "It was different. I had a little dance."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023