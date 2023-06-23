Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses into her exquisite tropical getaway with Saif Ali Khan, kids

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan Saif Ali Khan is vacationing in London with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids. Kareena dropped a string of pictures in her Instagram stories on Friday from her visit to BBC Earth Experience, London.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 21:34 IST
Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses into her exquisite tropical getaway with Saif Ali Khan, kids
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan is vacationing in London with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids. Kareena dropped a string of pictures in her Instagram stories on Friday from her visit to BBC Earth Experience, London.

In the first picture, she could be seen taking a selfie with her hubby Saif. She captioned the picture, "My World." In another picture, Taimur looking at the screen can be seen, "Wow." she wrote. He faced his back at the camera.

Lastly, she treated her fans with a picture of the couple, in which she could be seen keeping her arms around Saif's shoulder. Kareena often posts pictures from her vacation diary, which garners likes and shares in large numbers from netizens.

The star couple tied the knot on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai and was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Saif, on the other hand, was recently seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The movie is an adaptation of the epic 'Ramayana'. He will be next seen in the film 'Devara' alongside actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023