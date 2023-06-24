Left Menu

Officine Generale loosens classic styles at Paris Fashion Week

French fashion label Officine Generale showed a breezy lineup of relaxed tailoring on the runway on Friday as part of Paris Fashion Week.

French fashion label Officine Generale showed a breezy lineup of relaxed tailoring on the runway on Friday as part of Paris Fashion Week. "The goal was to really manage to work on looser, more supple shapes for suit jackets," the label's founder and designer, Pierre Maheo, said.

The collection, which included looks for men and women, featured slouchy trousers and dressy jackets, lightweight overcoats and cotton trousers with elastic waists. Models marched across a cobblestone catwalk in a courtyard of the Hotel de la Monnaie on the Left Bank in Paris wearing white, cotton sneakers or simple ballerina slippers that toned down dressier looks.

One of several contemporary French labels seizing on the wave of post-pandemic demand for fashion in the United States to set up their own retail operations there, the brand plans to open a store on New York City's Madison Avenue this fall. Paris Fashion week's menswear shows, which wind up on June 25, feature dozens of labels ranging from some of the biggest fashion names like LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton and Dior, as well as Hermes, to smaller, emerging brands.

