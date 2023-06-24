Left Menu

Man found hanging from ceiling fan at his house in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

The body of a 32-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his house in local New Shalimar Nagar here on Saturday, police said.The deceased has been identified as Amanpreet Singh, they said.Hoshiarpur City Deputy Superintendent of Police Palwinder Singh said it appears that the body had been hanging here for the last two-three days.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 24-06-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 19:32 IST
The body of a 32-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his house in local New Shalimar Nagar here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Amanpreet Singh, they said.

Hoshiarpur (City) Deputy Superintendent of Police Palwinder Singh said it appears that the body had been hanging here for the last two-three days. Amanpreet's brother Sagar found the body hanging from the ceiling fan when he went to meet him. The victim's wife went to her maternal house after having some dispute with him, police said. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, the deputy SP said adding, police are investigating all angles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

