'Ek Suraj Syah Sa': Short story collection on women's discourse released

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 22:59 IST
A new Hindi book, ''Ek Suraj Syah Sa'', offers a collection of 10 short stories sharing women's perspective on wide-ranging issues.

The book, written by debut writer Savita Singh and published by Delhi-based publishing house The Free Pen, is released on Saturday.

''I have been writing for four-five decades, but the matter never reached publication... On the insistence of family and friends, I gave my consent for publication this time,'' said Singh.

The ups and downs of middle-class life, sorrows and pains, intricacies of relationships, small and big joys or the everyday struggles of human life are among the emotions discussed in the book.

The book is endorsed by AAP leader Dilip Pandey and Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Professor Anand Pradhan.

'''Ek Suraj Syah Sa', a compilation of fictional stories derived from relevant experiences of the past, is not only a readable document of women's discourse. This book is also a diary of the contradictions of a woman's inner self, and the courage of half the population to come out of the conflict between the heart and the world,'' said Pandey in his praise for the book.

The book is a product of an all women team -- Savita Singh (author), Roopam Mallick Dutta (publisher), Amrita Das (sketch artist).

