Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrap Serbia schedule of 'Citadel' India chapter

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2023 11:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 11:48 IST
Actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have finished work on the Serbia schedule of the India chapter of the Prime Video series ''Citadel''.

Billed as a ''local Original spy series'', the currently untitled project hails from Prime Video and AGBO, the production banner co-founded by Hollywood filmmaking duo Russo Brothers.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who previously collaborated with Prime Video on ''The Family Man'' and ''Farzi'', serve as showrunners and directors on the upcoming show.

Varun shared a picture with Raj & DK and co-actor Saqib Saleem on his Instagram Stories on Saturday night to announce the completion of the schedule.

''It's a wrap in Serbia boys and girls,'' the ''Bhediya'' star captioned the photo.

Samantha posted a snap of a dessert plate on her Instagram Stories, bidding adieu to Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. ''Until we meet again Belgrade,'' ''The Family Man'' star said.

Written by Sita R Menon along with Raj & DK, the Indian Original ''Citadel'' series marks Varun's streaming debut.

Raj & DK under their banner D2R Films will also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by D2R Films, and Amazon Studios, with AGBO's Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil overseeing production on the Indian Original and all series within the global ''Citadel'' universe.

